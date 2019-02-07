HOUSTON — Two men pistol-whipped a woman during a carjacking that ended in a crash on the north side overnight.

Houston police say both male suspects were both out on bond with one of them already charged with capital murder.

This all started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when the woman was returning home from work. Police say the men assaulted the woman and took her Jeep.

The men led officers on a chase across the north side before crashing into a tree in the 5800 block of Breland Drive.

One suspect was taken into custody immediately while the other was later found by an HPD K-9 unit, police said.

Police say one of the men was out on bond a capital murder charge while the other was out on bond in connection with two robberies.

During the earlier pursuit two officers wrecked their patrol cars, but they were not hurt.

