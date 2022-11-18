2 men shot, killed at close range outside Alief gas station, police say

Investigators said several people were hanging out on the side of the gas station when they approached the victims as they came out of the store.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road.

Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that were hanging around the convenience store all day. The victims went into the store and came out before they were approached again.

At some point, a man in the group pulled out a gun and shot the two men several times at close range. The group of men then took off in different directions. Police said the victims were two men, ages 19 and 29.

"One of the suspects did approach them and then shoved one of the victims," Detective Willis Huff said. "Then again, we don't know what was said...we don't know what happened."

Police have good surveillance video of how the shooting went down and said the suspect appears to be a man with locs and wearing a black hoodie.

Initially, investigators believed the shooting was drug or gang-related. While they say they'll look into it, they now believe it's more likely the victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time.