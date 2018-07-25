CONROE, Texas – Two men have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl after she was fatally shot while playing with a handgun on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Conroe Police Department said Joseph Wilson, 19, and Matthew Tyshaun Davis, 19, have been arrested and charged in the case.

Wilson is charged with tampering with physical evidence and Davis is charged with murder and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Conroe PD, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Anatole Apartments, located in the 1100 South Loop 336.

Witnesses told police one of the men fled the scene prior to police arrival, but he was located in the area a short time later.

Police determined one of the men and the girl were playing with a handgun when it went off, fatally wounding the teen.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

