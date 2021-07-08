x
Crime

Two injured in possible road rage shooting on North Freeway, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the two victims were exiting off the freeway when another driver opened fire on them near Airtex.
Two males were wounded in a possible road rage shooting on the I-45 North Freeway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened after 7 p.m. Thursday on the freeway near Airtex in north Harris County.

The sheriff said the two men were in a vehicle that was exiting off the freeway when the driver of another vehicle shot at them several times.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said the suspect was in a black-colored Dodge Charger and drove away from the scene.

If you saw anything related to this scene, please let us know at (713) 221-6000.

Check back for details on this developing story.

