Two injured in possible road rage shooting on North Freeway, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were wounded in a possible road rage shooting on the I-45 North Freeway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The incident happened after 7 p.m. Thursday on the freeway near Airtex in north Harris County.
The sheriff said the two men were in a vehicle that was exiting off the freeway when the driver of another vehicle shot at them several times.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, the sheriff said.
The sheriff said the suspect was in a black-colored Dodge Charger and drove away from the scene.
If you saw anything related to this scene, please let us know at (713) 221-6000.
