Two men are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Houston's east side.

Houston police said patrol officers were doing routine patrol when they saw a truck do an illegal turn.

The patrol officers got behind the truck to check it out and discovered it was a stolen truck after running the plates.

The truck took off, leading police on a high-speed chase that went through east Harris County before the suspects made their way to the northeast side of Houston.

The suspects then led police towards Baytown before turning around again and crashing in the Galena Park area.

Police said the chase lasted 49 minutes.

Both suspects, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were taken into custody. Empty bottles of alcohol were found in the truck.

The driver had a warrant out for his arrest.

