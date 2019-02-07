HOUSTON — Two police officers collided while chasing alleged carjackers in northeast Houston early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The chase happened before 2 a.m.

Police were pursuing the suspects on Tidwell when two patrol cars collided at the intersection of Friendly. One of the patrol SUVs went through a fence and collided with vehicles parked at a used car lot.

Neither of the officers was hurt.

Wreck involving two officers

The suspects fled but were later located in the 5700 block of Breland. One of the suspects was immediately arrested. The other was found hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Police said both of the suspects were armed.

