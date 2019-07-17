HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead after gunfire erupted inside of a Channelview area home early Wednesday morning

This happened around 2 a.m. at a home located in the 16300 block of Pecan Street. Witnesses say several males were seen running from the house.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one man in his early 20s was found shot to death inside the home and that the shooting is likely the result of a drug deal. There were signs that the men forced their way into the home.

While at the first homicide scene, deputies received a call of an auto-pedestrian crash nearby in the 15200 block of Market Street. At the second scene, another man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street.

Homicide investigators are investigating two fatal shootings they believe are connected in east Harris County early Wednesday.

OnScene

A third man showed up at a a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies are trying to determine if that third victim is connected as well.

Deputies say they are looking for a white Ford pickup truck in connection with the fatal shootings.

A description of the suspects was not released.

