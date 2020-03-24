HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a crash where they found one man shot and another ejected from his vehicle overnight.

This happened 2:30 a.m. in the 15900 block of Galveston Road near Webster.

Houston police said one of the drivers was found shot in the chest. That victim appears to be have been shot during an altercation at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators said the man was shot by another man during a physical altercation. The man then tried to flee the scene in his black Dodge Charger, but rear-ended another car down the street on Highway 3.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was ejected from his vehicle. His condition was not known.

The driver who was shot in the chest was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive.

The case will be referred to a grand jury to determine charges. No arrests were made.

