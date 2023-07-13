HPD: Man, woman shot to death after being followed into north Houston apartment complex

Police said they pulled into an apartment complex where they were followed by multiple people in a red Nissan. Moments later, shots were fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot to death Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston, police say.

This happened in the 7200 block of Jensen Drive, which is near E Crosstimbers Street and the Eastex Freeway at around 8 p.m.

Houston police said that when officers arrived, they found a private vehicle trying to take the woman to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

The two had driven into the apartment complex together in a pickup truck and were followed in by a red Nissan, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said multiple people got out of the Nissan and fired shots into the truck before driving away.

No other details were given.