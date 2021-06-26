One dead, another critically injured after altercation leads to stabbing in NE Houston

Police said they are not sure who the suspect is in this stabbing but an investigation is ongoing.

HOUSTON — Two brothers are being questioned by police after a deadly stabbing and possible shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Houston.

Police said they are getting conflicting information about what happened at this scene, but preliminary details are that officers received a call shortly before 2 a.m. about a "cutting in progress" and at the same time, got a call about a "shooting in progress."

Police quickly determined these two calls were related and when they arrived at a home in the 8700 block of Valley Flag Drive, they learned two men got into an altercation and both were stabbed.

One man walked towards Tidwell Road after the stabbing and collapsed in a ditch where he died, police said. The other man who was stabbed went to a nearby convenience store for help and walked back to the home where he collapsed, police said.

At last check, he was in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators said they aren't sure if anyone was actually shot at this scene and it's unclear who the actual suspect is.

The two brothers detained and being questioned weren't involved in the altercation, police said. But they were at the party and police are hoping they can learn a little bit more about what happened from them.