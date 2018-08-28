HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot in the face in a motel room, according to Precinct 4 deputies.

Several people were in the room when deputies arrived on the scene in the 16500 block of the North Freeway.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the shooting or who is the suspected shooter.

Two other people involved in the incident, Michael King, 26, and Cindy Serrano, 19, were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deputies said King had ecstasy on him at the time. They also discovered Serrano took the gun involved and other drugs out of the room before deputies arrived.

King has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and Serrano is charged with tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $20,000 and hers at $2,500.

At this time, deputies have not released information on the shooter.

