Terry Allen Tubbs and Michael Socia have both been arrested in connection to the case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested after investigators say they stole vases from two Southeast Texas cemeteries.

Michael Shane Socia from Jasper County was arrested earlier this week, and Terry Allen Tubbs from Vidor was arrested on Wednesday according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

The men are accused of stealing vases from gravesites at Greenlawn Cemetery and Oak Bluff Cemetery in Port Neches early in July according to the release.

Vases taken from Oak Bluff were found in the wood line and were returned to Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

With tips from the community, as well as help from investigators in Port Neches, Jasper County, Orange County, and Vidor, warrants were issued for the two suspects.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

On July 7 and July 9 of 2020 the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Port Neches PD received reports of stolen vases from gravesites at Greenlawn Cemetery and Oak Bluff Cemetery. With tips from the public, the joint investigation between Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office CID and Pt. Neches PD CID began to identify potential suspects. With help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Precinct 4 and the Vidor Police Department enough evidence was developed to obtain warrants on the suspects. Jasper County Precinct 4 employees were able to locate the vases that had been stolen from Oak Bluff. The vases had been dumped in the wood line in an attempt to discard them. These vases were returned to Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

The suspects were identified as Michael Shane Socia, a 48 year old Jasper County resident, and Terry Allen Tubbs, a 32 year old Vidor, TX resident.

On Aug 4, 2020 JCSO Warrant Division and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Socia. Tubbs remains at large. If anyone has information about Terry Allen Tubbs location please contact Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS, www.833TIPS.com, download the P3 app or contact your local law enforcement agency.