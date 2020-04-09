Twin brothers, sister wanted for separate crimes in northwest Harris County

Investigators are wanting information on the whearabouts of twin brothers Jamiel and Jabriel Odom and their sister Ky Yawna Odom.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help in finding a family accused of multiple crimes in northwest Harris County.

Jamiel is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 28 at the Garden City Apartments located at 9601 W. Montgomery.

Investigators said Jamiel and 21-year-old Tavoris Randle were involved in an altercation and as Randle was walking away, Jamiel pulled out a gun and shot at Randle several times.

Randle died after being shot in the head.

Investigators said Jabriel and Ky Yawna are wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened on July 2 in the 9600 block of W. Montgomery at a Texaco Mart.

Jabriel and Ky Yawna allegedly robbed a victim of his personal belongings and cash. They then pistol-whipped him before getting away, investigators said.

Anyone with information on this trio is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.