New court documents reveal what led to the discovery of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Investigators used cell phone tracking to narrow down where to dig for the childrens' bodies

REXBURG, Idaho — Note: This story has graphic content.

Tylee Ryan was last seen at Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019. The next day, Chad Daybell, who was romantically involved with Tylee's mother, texted his then-wife:

"Well, I've had an interesting morning! felt should burn all of the limb debris by the fire pit before it got too soaked by the coming storms. While did so, spotted big raccoon along the fence. hurried and got my gun, and he was still walking along. got close enough that one shot did the trick. He is now in our pet cemetery. Fun times!"

Last week, when the FBI dug in Daybell's backyard, near the property's pet cemetery, they found charred non-adult human remains, according to court papers unsealed Friday afternoon.

Both Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow -- Tylee and her younger brother JJ's mother -- have been arrested on charges related to the disappearance of the two children.

Among other things listed in the probable cause statement unsealed Friday:

A second set of non-adult human remains was found buried on the Daybell property, wrapped tightly in plastic and buried under a layer of paneling under a layer of sod. The location corresponded with the cell-phone location of Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, in September. Cox later died of natural causes.

The morning after Joshua "JJ" Vallow was last seen alive, his mother told a family member that he was "acting like a zombie" and had been crawling on the kitchen cabinetry during the night, knocking a picture of Jesus off the refrigerator. When the family member asked where JJ was, Vallow responded that his uncle, Cox, had taken him.

The FBI tracked Cox's cellphone's locations for the day after JJ disappeared. He was back on Daybell's property, near the pond, where they later found the second set of remains.

