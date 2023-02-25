HPD: Truck launched into air after slamming into convertible in Third Ward

Houston police say both the driver of the truck and the convertible are expected to be OK.

HOUSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a violent crash ended with a Dodge Ram truck landing on top of other cars, according to Houston police.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Wheeler and Emancipation Avenue in Third Ward.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge Ram was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on Emancipation Avenue. An officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver ran through an intersection and hit a female driver in a convertible, which launched to Dodge on top of four other cars.

Both the driver of the truck and the convertible are expected to be OK. Police said the driver of the truck has a lengthy criminal history, but that they don't believe the Dodge to be stolen.