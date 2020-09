The call dropped about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Greenway Plaza area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for those responsible for an attempted ATM theft in the Greenway Plaza area.

Officers got a burglary call about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on the Southwest Freeway feeder road at Buffalo Speedway.

They didn't get to the scene in time.

The thieves were already gone, but their truck was still chained to the ATM.

Police are still investigating.