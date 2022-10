No word on why the driver lost control of the truck or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fiery crash that left at least one person dead in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 3:45 a.m. on West Dyna Drive near Airline Drive.

Houston police said the driver appears to have lost control of their pickup truck and crashed into a tree and then into a fence and METRO bus stop.