HOUSTON - Deputies say a trio of suspects ditched a carload of weapons and drugs during a chase late Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight in the 3300 block of Creston Drive. Those suspects remain on the run.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says the driver of an old Buick kept going when a deputy tried to pull him over. Sirens blared as the chase weaved through a northeast Houston neighborhood. But a dead end brought an end to the brief pursuit.

Dash cam video shows the driver and two other men quickly bail.

“We have three individuals that ran into the woods,” said the deputy while the dash cam rolled.

The men got away. But deputies say they left a lot behind. An evidence photo shows a cache of weapons recovered from the car. It includes a shotgun, handguns, and rifles. One of them has a bump stock, making it fully automatic.

Another evidence photo shows what else deputies say they found. That includes marijuana, meth, crack, powder cocaine, pills and some cash.

While the constable’s office works to track down that trio, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible connection to a deadly home invasion not far away on United Street. They say several masked men barged into a home and shot the victim before ransacking the home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the constable’s office.

