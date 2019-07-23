CLEVELAND, Texas — Police have identified and arrested three people in the murder of a 16-year-old outside a H-E-B in Cleveland.

Javier Lopez and Eliud Barberena-Mota, both 17, have both been charged with capital murder and are being held on $2 million bonds.

Cleveland Police Department

A 15-year-old has also been charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday in a H-E-B parking lot in the Truly Plaza shopping center.

The 16-year-old Hispanic male, identified as Guillermo Reyes Jr., of Cleveland, was shot and taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the suspects took off in a red pickup truck and a white van.

The red pickup was found hours after the shooting, completely burned in a field. The white van was found a day later in Houston's southside.

All three suspects have been charged with capital murder and currently remain in custody.

Investigators believe the motive in the fatal shooting was robbery.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 281-592-1185 or 281-592-2622.

