HOUSTON — Two men and a woman were arrested following a break-in at a mechanic shop on the south side early Wednesday, Houston police say.

The break-in led to a chase around 3 a.m. after Houston police received a call from an employee at the mechanic shop, located in the 1700 block of College Avenue in southeast Houston.

The employee says he caught the trio breaking into vehicles.

Police say the employee tried to confront one of the burglary suspects, who then pulled a gun on him. The suspects drove away from the scene and the employee followed.

The employee called police from his cell phone as he followed them from the scene.

Houston police followed the suspects' vehicle from Beltway 8 and Scott until they bailed out of the car at Sandstone Bend Drive and Brunswick Meadows Drive.

With help from their helicopter and a K-9 unit, police tracked down all three suspects.

Police first located the woman and took her into custody. They then found one of the male suspects.

The third suspect was found hiding in a backyard under some lawn furniture, police said.

The suspects likely face burglary of a vehicle and robbery charges since police say they pulled a gun on the employee.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM