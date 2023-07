Houston police said a man died after being shot at a northeast-side gas station on Sunday evening.

Houston Police Department officials said it happened around 7 p.m. on Homestead Road near Ley Road/Weaver Road in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood.

They said the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

