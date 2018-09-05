Day one of the high profile international parental kidnapping case wrapped for the day Tuesday afternoon.

Two Brazilian grandparents are on trial facing federal charges of kidnapping and conspiracy for helping their daughter abduct her son to Brazil.

Early Tuesday morning Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes arrived in court alongside their high profile legal team led by Rusty Hardin. The Guimaraes were stoic in court clutching each other's hands tightly. They and the jurors watched opening statements. Prosecutors painted a sinister picture of the grandparents and their plan to help take Nico and keep him in Brazil.

Hardin and his team countered saying the Guimaraes' actions were not a crime, only the actions of loving parents and grandparents protecting their daughter and grandson from an abusive husband and father.

Dr. Chris Brann was the only witness who testified Tuesday. He was on the stand for hours answering questions about his deteriorating relationship with his ex-wife Marcelle Guimaraes and the moments that led up to her taking Nico to Brazil and never returning.

Prosecutors played several key recordings where Dr. Brann is heard talking to his ex-wife and tearfully pleading with her not to take his son to Brazil.

Neither side choosing to speak to media until after the trial is over.

Dr. Brann will be back on the stand tomorrow as prosecutors wrap up their first witness. This trial expected to take three weeks to complete. The trial resumes Wednesday morning at 9.

