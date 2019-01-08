HOUSTON — Harris County prosecutors called a paramedic and a Houston Police Department detective to testify on day one of the trial against a former Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using excessive force when he shot and killed an unarmed man last year.

The story made national headlines after former Deputy Cameron Brewer was indicted in 2018 for aggravated assault by a public servant.

Brewer fired once, killing Danny Thomas, 34, in a busy Greenspoint intersection on March 22, 2018.

Brewer's arrest is the first time in 15 years that a law enforcement officer in Harris County has been charged with a crime following an on-duty shooting.

Eyewitness video shows what happened.

RELATED: HCSO releases dash cam video of deadly deputy-involved shooting

Thomas was in the middle of the street, with his pants down around his ankles and foaming at the mouth.

He approached Brewer who instructed Thomas to stop.

Thomas did not stop. Brewer fired one gunshot.

After a special investigation, Brewer was fired then indicted by a grand jury.

RELATED: Former deputy indicted in fatal shooting of unarmed man

The lead Houston Police Department SIU detective testified Thursday that Brewer never said he felt threatened for his life or thought Thomas had a weapon when he fired. He reportedly never said he thought Thomas was going for his weapon either.

According to a statement shown to jurors, the former deputy wrote he believed Thomas was exhibiting what is called “excited delirium.”

A paramedic called by prosecutors to testify, described excited delirium as a psychosis that affects a person physically and mentally.

The paramedic testified it could make a person aggressive and possibly exhibit elevated levels of strength.

RELATED: Sister of suspect shot by deputy: He hadn't been the same since his children were murdered

The paramedic said it can make a person so hot the individual often starts removing his clothes.

Testimony continues in the case on Friday morning.

Brewer is out of jail on bond.

Brewer could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of the first degree felony.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM