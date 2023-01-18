Reward offered for info on trans woman killed outside west Houston Chick-fil-A in 2021

Iris Santos was gunned down while sitting in front of the Chick-fil-A on Westheimer back in 2021. Her mother believes Iris was killed for being transgender.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer.

Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the location on Westheimer Road in west Houston.

Police said Santos was a resident of the Village at Piney Point apartments on Lazy Hollow Drive. They said she left her apartment complex that evening before going to a nearby drugstore. After leaving the drugstore, she sat out front of the Chick-fil-A where she was gunned down.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that while police don't believe Santos was followed, a possible suspect was seen walking from the apartment complex to Chick-fil-A when the shooting happened. Because of the angles, no footage of the shooting was caught on camera.

"Really, our plea is directed towards that apartment because we know that it's a known individual who resides or resided in that location," Detective Michael Barrow said.

Police said the suspect didn't take anything from Santos, before running back to the apartment complex.

Santos' mother, Maria, just wants anyone to come forward if they know anything. She believes the shooting was a hate crime and that her daughter was killed because she was transgender.

"My daughter is not here. She's not coming back," Maria said. "Nothing will bring her back, but I'm here asking for justice for her."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to charges or an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward.