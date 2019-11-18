Two women arrested after a traffic stop near Waco had drugs and a bloody knife, linking them to a Plano house where a man and a woman were found dead Sunday night, officials said.

A McLennan County deputy pulled over a vehicle that wasn't staying in one lane around 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy, about 20 miles south of Waco.

The driver, 29-year-old Cynthia Wingate, let the deputy search the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

During the search, the deputy found 3.2 grams of methamphetamine in a purse in the front passenger seat, a bloody knife and identifying documents connected to elderly people in Plano, the document shows.

During the stop, a second car pulled over. The driver, 23-year-old Carmen Moreno, got out and said she wanted to talk to Wingate, the warrant says.

There was blood on Moreno's jacket and a white pill fell out of her pocket, according to the police documents.

Drugs and other identifying documents were found inside the car Moreno had been driving. Neither vehicle the women were driving was registered to them, records show.

McLennan County authorities contacted Plano police and suggested officers perform a welfare check at a house in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive, according to officials. One of the vehicles from the traffic stop was registered to the house.

Plano officers who performed the welfare check Sunday night found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home, police said.

Authorities said the women arrested in McLennan County are "associated with the suspicious deaths."

Wingate and Moreno were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a fraudulent ID and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Routine traffic stop on I-35 leads to discovery of two bodies BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas - Two women, Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29 and Carmen Abigail Moreno, 23, have been arrested after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of two bodies found in a local home. A McLennan County Sheriff Deputy K9 officer made a routine traffic stop on I-35 near Bruceville-Eddy Sunday night.

More on WFAA: