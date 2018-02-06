HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A traffic stop in north Harris County led to an arrest, the seizure of drugs-laced candy and more than $11,000 in cash, according to deputies with Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Friday in the 17400 block of the North Freeway. They searched the vehicle and found more than 380 grams of THC oil and wax – some in candy – and more than 60 grams of illegal mushrooms. Deputies also discovered $11,400 in cash they suspect are profits from illegal selling of drugs.

Deputies arrested and charged Gilbert Farias with two counts of first degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

