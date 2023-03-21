19 arrested in traffic crackdown in Harris County

Nearly 20 people were arrested and charged in a multi-agency traffic initiative that was launched to keep Harris County streets safer.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Illegal street racing, reckless driving and evading on the public roadways were among the charges that were handed out after nearly 20 people were arrested in a Harris County traffic initiative, according to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

"In response to the largest street racing event all year, TX2K deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office participated in a multi-agency initiative with the mission to provide a safe atmosphere for motorists and promote traffic safety within the Precinct 4 boundaries," Pct. 4 said in a release.

The charges (all according to Pct. 4):

Robert Marsh was arrested in the 1400 block of the North Freeway for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and endangering a child after leading constable deputies on a vehicle pursuit at more than 100 miles per hour with three children in the vehicle. Mario Alvarez was also arrested for felony evading in a motor vehicle.

John Pineda, Colin Garrity, Nicholas Sisco, Nikoll Kolgjeraj and Devraj Bhatt were all arrested for racing on a highway.

Saxon Spencer, Corbin Whittington, Byron Davis, Sidney Edward and Xavier Delgado were all arrested for reckless driving.

Omari Aceneaux was arrested for interference with the duties of a public servant.

Lance Ryans was arrested for tampering with a government record and resisting arrest.

Kameron Rose was arrested for felony possession of marijuana.

Xzaria Scott, Alec Sosa-Deguzman, Dwayne Dibble and Joynique Phillips were all arrested for open warrants.