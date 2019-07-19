HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators from sheriff's office's violent crimes division are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting Friday afternoon.

Deputies found the shooting victim in the parking lot of a Walgreens, near the intersection of FM 529 and Queenston Boulevard, but tell KHOU 11 News they aren't sure that's where the shooting happened.

According to law enforcement sources, someone called 911 and told dispatchers a tow truck driver had shot their friend in the face.

The victim, in his 30s, was flown by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office is headed to the scene and has promised an update once he arrives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.