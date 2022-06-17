Tougher rules for buying or selling catalytic converters go into effect in Houston Saturday

"The increase that we've seen at Crime Stoppers in catalytic converter thefts that turn into violent crimes has just been skyrocketing in Houston and Harris County."

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is working to crack down on the increased number of catalytic converters thefts.

A new ordinance with tougher rules will go into effect Saturday. The City says the new requirements will hold buyers and sellers more accountable.

The Houston Police Department says they receive more than 30 calls a day reporting catalytic converter theft.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers is working side-by-side with law enforcement.

Back in April, off-duty Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez was shot and killed when he confronted suspects stealing his catalytic converter.

Kahan says focusing on black market sales is key.

"The product is the key to being able to get the product and being able to sell it on the open market."

That’s exactly what the City of Houston’s new ordinance is designed to do.

Under the new regulations, any automobile business trying to sell a catalytic converter to a metal recycle company will need to provide the following:

A city of Houston auto dealership state license

A verified receipt of the business where the catalytic converter was removed

The receipt must include the businesses name, address and phone number

The rules also put stricter regulations on auto dealerships and metal recycle companies to verify that information before a sale.

Independent sellers will need to provide:

The year, VIN, make and model of car where the catalytic converter was removed

Copy of title or other documentation proving ownership

Catalytic converter theft is currently a Class C misdemeanor.

“It's time that we have to rethink the way we actually classify property, like stealing a catalytic converter, it's a property crime that is waiting to turn into a violent crime,” said Kahan.

He pointed to the current court system stressing the need for future action from state legislators.