The Tomball Police Department is looking for four men who helped smash into the front of a Walgreens with a stolen pickup truck in an attempt to steal the store's ATM machine.

It happened May 10 at 28426 Tomball Parkway. The police department released video of the attempted theft Wednesday.

It shows the cab of the truck backing into the front door, causing extensive damage. Four men jumped out of the truck and tried to hook a chain to the ATM, but they were interrupted by Tomball PD officers arriving at the scene.

All five of the men ran away from the scene, but one of them was found and arrested.

Video also shows the men police believe to be responsible casing the store on May 4, six days before the break-in. At least one of them can be seen recording the ATM with a cellphone.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Smith at (281) 290-1315.

