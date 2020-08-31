Woman accused of driving drunk with child in car, kicking deputy during arrest

Deputies said she "displayed several signs of intoxication" and kicked an officer during her arrest.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is facing serious charges after a drunk driving arrest over the weekend, officials in Harris County Precinct 4 announced Monday.

Samone McClure is accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle as well as assault on a peace officer. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

A deputy constable stopped McClure in the 15400 block of Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County. Deputies said she “displayed several signs of intoxication.”

“Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and it was discovered she was driving while intoxicated,” stated the constable’s office.

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 31, 2020

Deputies found a three-year-old child in the car, and Child Protective Services were notified.

Deputies said that while being placed in a patrol vehicle, the suspect kicked an officer.