Tomball dad accused of driving drunk with baby in his vehicle

TOMBALL, Texas — A Tomball man was arrested early Thursday and accused of driving drunk with his infant child in the vehicle.
Joshua James Kuny, 22, was booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.
Deputies were called to the 12100 block of N. Brenton Knoll Drive after a witness reported Kuny was arguing with a woman who was holding a baby.
When they arrived, they say Kuny was driving away with the baby.
They pulled him over, determined he was intoxicated and arrested him.
The baby was returned unharmed to the mother.
