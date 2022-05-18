Cold case: Man missing more than a decade still a mystery

Timothy McKye was last seen in Beaumont on October 13, 2006, after his U-Haul trailer was found in a ditch.

HOUSTON — It’s a true mystery.

Driving through Texas was supposed to be a quick trip for Timothy McKye in 2006.

McKye, who would now be 66, had been living in Arizona. He was traveling through Texas on his way to his family in Florida but never made it.

McKye’s family said they were told his U-Haul trailer was found in a ditch in Beaumont and he was last seen in that area on Oct. 13, 2006.

The family said it's concerning because McKye is a veteran and since that day, there has been no sign of him, his car or his dog.

“If he wanted to disappear then he had the means, I’m sure. But if there’s foul play, then we’d also like to know," Tim's nephew, Christopher McKye, said. “I know he was living in Glendale, Arizona and he was moving to Florida with my grandmother."

Tim's family in Houston is hoping a new nonprofit that's dedicated to helping families can shed new light on the case.

“Right now, it’s too premature to even venture a guess," retired FBI Special Agent Abel Pena said about the case.

Pena started the nonprofit last year to bridge the gap between families and law enforcement. It's called Project Absentis.

“While it’s been a long time, we are still treating this as a priority and we are going to make efforts to talk to as many people as we can," Pena said.

Part of that means getting his story back out there.

“It would mean a lot for our family to have answers – to close this book that’s been open for so long," Christopher said.

Police in Glendale, Arizona told KHOU11 News that it’s still being investigated as an active missing person case and they are looking for anyone with information to come forward.