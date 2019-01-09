MIDLAND, Texas — As authorities, officials and community members of Midland and Odessa work to clean up the aftermath of two active shooters, reporters have been retracing their steps.

WFAA's Demond Fernandez has visited several sites where debris and wreckage have been left behind.

Areas of I-20 are still closed to traffic as authorities investigate the scene.

KHOU Reporter Chris Costa also visited several areas the shooters were spotted.

Although the shooters have been dealt with by authorities, the situation is still under investigation.

Governor Greg Abbott is set to speak to residents in the area Sunday morning.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about this tragic incident to contact the FBI's National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324).

Tips may also be reported anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.

