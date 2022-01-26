Timeline: The 'ruthless, savage' murder of Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

A nationwide manhunt ended Wednesday with the arrest of Oscar Rosales in Mexico. He is charged with capital murder in the Houston shooting death of Cpl. Galloway.

Rosales, 51, is charged with capital murder after the ambush shooting death of Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway early Sunday.

Timeline: The murder of Cpl. Galloway

January 23

12 a.m.: According to court documents, Rosales' common-law wife, Reina Marquez, told detectives that he came home to pick up her white Toyota Avalon. She said Rosales removed two long guns from his safe and told her he was going hunting and shooting with friends. He left in the Avalon with license plate LYL0927, according to Marquez.

12:30 a.m. Galloway, who was working nights so that he could train deputies, pulled over a white Avalon in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street. As Galloway was notifying dispatch, video shows the driver get out of the car and open him fire on him with what police later described as an assault rifle. Galloway's bodycam and dashcam video show multiple gunshots shattering the windshield. Rosales then drove away.

12:50 a.m. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found Corporal Galloway dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner later said a gunshot wound to his face was what killed him.

HPD investigators say they used footage of the shooting to get the license plate of the Avalon and found it is registered to Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez at 5500 block of Calm Court in Houston.

When investigators later went to Reina Marquez's residence, they say she admitted the car was hers and identified photos of the shooter as Rosales, her common-law husband.

2:12 a.m. The Precinct 5 Constable's Office tweeted that one of their own had been shot and killed. The news sent shockwaves through the community and condolences poured in from fellow law enforcement agencies, community leaders and private citizens.

4:50 a.m. Houston police and Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap gave an update on the case and described Galloway as a mentor to young law enforcement officers

“He was very much loved by the women and men he served with,” said Heap. "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

Heap says Corporal Galloway decided to go on a night shift so that he could be a field training officer.

"He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one who was teaching them what to do and how to get safely to their families."

3:38 p.m. The Avalon was found at the Falls of West Oaks apartments on Texas 6. Court documents say the manager confirmed that Reina Marquez leased an apartment there. While detectives were watching the Avalon, court documents say they saw Reina and a man later identified as her brother wiping the car down and removing items from it. Both were arrested. They say Reina later confirmed that her brother Henri Marquez lives in the apartment she leases. She told detectives that Rosales dropped off the car there and took her brother's cell phone. Reina and Henry were charged with tampering with evidence.

Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are charged with felony tampering with evidence in the murder of @HCpct5 Corporal Galloway.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/7eXpJsJuK1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2022

January 24

2 p.m. Houston police, Precinct 5 and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg held a news conference to announce that they had identified Rosales as the shooter but he was on the run.

"This is a ruthless, savage execution and somebody like this needs to be removed from the streets and removed from the streets very quickly. But we cannot do it without the help of the public," Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap said.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Rosales was known to disguise his appearance but vowed to bring him to justice.

"He's a very dangerous individual and we're gonna move his butt off the streets as soon as we can," Finner said.

They announced a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rosales.

January 25

Still no sign of Rosales, but court documents obtained by 11 News shed new light on what happened before, during and after Cpl. Galloway was gunned down.

January 26

9:50 a.m. KHOU 11 News was the first to report that Oscar Rosales had been arrested in Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service and Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. They worked with Mexican authorities to track him down.

Rosales will be returned to Houston to face capital murder charges. DA Ogg said she will ask a judge to hold him without bond.

Breaking News: U.S. Marshals captured Oscar Rosales across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities.

Check https://t.co/zQ961XJl2j as this develops. pic.twitter.com/z5ymMz4e3X — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 26, 2022

10 a.m. Funeral arrangements were announced for Cpl. Galloway.

The private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Second Baptist Church - West Campus, which is located at 19449 Katy Freeway.

The service will be livestreamed by the church.