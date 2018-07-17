HOUSTON — A manhunt is under way for a "person of strong interest" in the violent crime spree that has left at least three people dead.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez put out a public plea Monday evening to warn people to be on the lookout for 46-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

Jose Rodriguez is a "strong person of interest" in a murderous crime spree that began on July 9.

He is wanted for questioning in the murders of a Cypress widow and two people found dead at mattress stores.

And that’s not all.

Considered a serial killer, armed & dangerous. Possibly linked to at least 3 murders, plus the robbery/shooting of @METROHouston driver this morning and a home invasion. Stay safe and alert. @houstonpolice @HCSOTexas working collaboratively. #hounews RT @houstonpolice: https://t.co/FQC1tIrdzP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2018

Here’s a timeline of the crimes police believe may be linked to Rodriguez.

July 9

Acevedo said the "rampage" started with a home invasion robbery in the 12000 block of Foxborough in north Harris County. No other details have been released.

July 13

The first person killed in the crime spree was a widow in Cypress who liked to read the Bible and bake cookies for neighbors.

Pamela Johnson was a widow who liked to read the Bible and surprise neighbors with homemade cookies.

Pamela Johnson was found dead Friday inside her home at the 12400 block of Bent Pines. Her brother asked deputies to check on her when she didn't return his calls.

Barrow's stolen PT cruiser was found abandoned at Willowbrook Mall Saturday. Surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Rodriguez entering the mall and exiting out the other side.

Over the weekend, we showed you this surveillance video of the suspect. The stolen car of the first murder victim had been left at Willowbrook Mall. pic.twitter.com/9ovWPinHrn — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) July 16, 2018

July 14

On Saturday night, a young employee was shot to death inside the Mattress Firm at 7592 FM 1960, not far from Willowbrook Mall.

Allie Barrow, 28, was found by the store manager.

July 16

Early Monday morning, a Metro Lift driver was at a gas station near Eastex Freeway and Quitman when he was shot during a robbery.

He survived and was rushed to an area hospital.

July 16

A few hours later, homicide detectives were called to another mattress store where a man had been shot and killed.

This time it was a Mattress One store in the 4400 block of I-45.

We need to have all community members and our law-enforcement partners on the lookout for this individual and he Needs to be in custody as soon as possible. https://t.co/65AOo8kg7x — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) July 17, 2018

Police believe Rodriguez may be driving a vehicle that was taken from that scene. The vehicle is a dark grey Nissan Sentra with TX license plate number: KPD2805.

Rodriguez hasn't been charged in the crimes, but Gonzalez tweeted he's "considered a serial killer, armed and dangerous."

Rodriguez is 5'9, about 150 pounds, bald with tattoos on his neck and other parts of his body. He also has a tattoo on the top of his head and may wear ballcaps to cover it up.

If you see him or the vehicle, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

