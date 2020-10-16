Suspect killed, arson investigator shot in Timbergrove during investigation into car fires

KHOU 11's Janel Forte reports police and arson investigators were looking into a string of car fires in the area when they got into a shootout with a suspect.

HOUSTON — An investigation into a string of car fires in the Timbergrove area led to a deadly shootout early Friday morning, Houston police said.

It happened before 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street.

Houston Fire Arson Investigators were looking into the fires and tracked down a suspect, which led to an altercation.

BREAKING: An arson investigator is shot while working a scene at 18th St. and Seamist Dr. in Lazybrook/Timbergrove. The suspect was shot and killed. @JanelKHOU is live with more throughout the show. — Stephanie Simmons (@StephKHOU) October 16, 2020

At some point, several gunshots were exchanged, and the suspect was killed. An arson investigator was wounded and taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

Last week, the Houston Fire Department confirmed a suspected arsonist was arrested for fires, including vehicles, across the Greater Heights area. Many of the fires occurred in the overnight hours.

Police Friday morning said they received a tip about another possible suspect, leading to this morning's investigation and shootout.

At the scene, at least one vehicle was riddled with bullets, reported KHOU 11's Janel Forte.

Police are expected to hold a press conference soon to provide updates.