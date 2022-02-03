x
Child in critical condition after shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple shots were fired outside of the residence where the child was.
HOUSTON — A child was critically injured Thursday night when someone began shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood, authorities said.

It happened in the 12200 block of Tidwell Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was standing outside a residence when multiple shots were fired.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

His age hasn't been confirmed, but the sheriff said he may be 11 years old.

KHOU 11 will update this story with more information.

