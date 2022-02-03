Child in critical condition after shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A child was critically injured Thursday night when someone began shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood, authorities said.
It happened in the 12200 block of Tidwell Road.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was standing outside a residence when multiple shots were fired.
The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.
His age hasn't been confirmed, but the sheriff said he may be 11 years old.
