Child in critical condition after shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A child was critically injured Thursday night when someone began shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood, authorities said.

It happened in the 12200 block of Tidwell Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was standing outside a residence when multiple shots were fired.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

His age hasn't been confirmed, but the sheriff said he may be 11 years old.

