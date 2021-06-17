2 men shot to death in front of NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Thursday night in a shooting in northwest Houston, according to police.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 6000 block of West Tidwell Road.
According to the Houston Police Department, the victims were driving in a truck on Tidwell when they got to the apartment complex. Once they got there, the suspect pulled out in a gray SUV, police said.
The suspect opened fire, causing the driver of the truck to crash into the apartment complex, according to police. The suspect then got out of the SUV, approached the truck and fired more shots, police said.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was able to get out of the truck and run toward the front of the complex where he collapsed. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said there were witnesses to the shooting and they're also working to find surveillance video. They did say they don't believe this was a road rage incident.