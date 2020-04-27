Three suspects on the run after robbing Katy business at gunpoint

Investigators are looking for three men who they said robbed a Katy business at gunpoint in February.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Crime Stoppers and Harris County deputies need the public's help with identifying three suspects who robbed a Katy business at gunpoint in February.

The incident happened in the 21400 block of Clay Road on Feb. 1, 2020 at about 9:50 p.m.

Investigators said three unknown men -- one carrying a pistol -- entered the business and approached a victim who was inside. Two of the men then robbed the victim and ransacked the business while the third suspect stayed at the door, according to investigators.

The suspects got away with cash and merchandise from the business.

All three suspects were described as black men in their early 20s.

If you have any information on this case that could investigators, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.