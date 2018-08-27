HOUSTON - Three people have been charged with murder, including a 15-year-old boy and his mother, according to the Houston Police Department.

Lourdes Roman, 53, her teenage son, and Emmanuel (also known as Ruize) Del Olmo, 32, were charged with murder on Monday. The teen's identity has not been released since he is still a minor.

On March 16, 2018, the three suspects agreed to give a ride to 21-year-old Christian Castro. They were known associates of Castro's, detectives said.

Around 9 p.m., the three drove the victim to the 14500 block of Patterson where they shot and killed him.

Castro was found on the side of the road with multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident on Friday and officially charged in Castro's death on Monday.

It's unclear how Roman and Del Olmo know each other or the victim.

A motive for the killing is also unknown at this time.

© 2018 KHOU