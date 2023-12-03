HPD: Man arrested after stabbing 3 people during argument in SE Houston

According to police, the man was intoxicated when he interrupted a family gathering.

HOUSTON — Three people are recovering after being stabbed by a man during a family gathering, according to Houston police.

It happened Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. at the Willow Creek Apartments on Office City Drive near the South Loop and Gulf Freeway.

According to police, as the family was at the gathering, an intoxicated man who lives in the complex started making advancements toward a man's wife. The man left after an argument broke out, but then came back with a kitchen knife.

The man then stabbed three of the men at the gathering after another argument. Police said one of the men was stabbed several times in the chest and face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second man was stabbed in the side of the chest and also taken to the hospital. The third man was stabbed in the hand and treated at the scene.