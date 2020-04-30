Three men charged with murdering missing Katy man

Zulyr Kaleem's body was found buried in Grimes County on Tuesday. He'd been missing for over a year.

A Katy man who’s been missing since April 2019 was found buried in Grimes County and three men have been arrested for his murder.

Zulyr Kaleem, 21, was last seen leaving a Katy fitness center by his family on April 26, 2019. More than a year later, authorities found his body in the 8200 block of Loblolly nearly 50 miles from his home.

Jose Varela and Austin Walker, both 21, and Eric Aguilar, 22, were charged with capital murder for Kaleem’s death. Another man, Gannon Gotlieb, is charged with tampering with a human body for allegedly burying Kaleem.

Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said both Varela and Walker confessed to Kaleems murder. Detectives said Gotlieb, 23, admitted to burying him on his property.

Detectives found Kaleem’s body on Tuesday, a year and two days after he was last seen by his family.

They believe Kaleem was killed during a drug deal.