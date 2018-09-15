HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two off-duty sheriff deputies shot at three burglary suspects early Saturday morning after one suspect raised his gun towards one of the deputies.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. at the Stampede Night Club in the 11900 block of Eastex Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a person noticed the three men breaking into his friend's car in the parking lot of the club. The suspects saw the man looking and started shooting at him.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy was in the parking lot and heard shots being fired. Deputies said one of the suspects raised his gun towards the deputy. The deputy then pulled out his gun and started shooting at the suspects because he was "in fear of his life," said officials.

The suspects then jumped into a vehicle and tried to escape, but another deputy was on scene and started firing at the getaway vehicle.

Two of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and started running. One stayed in the car.

Eventually, deputies detained all three suspects. Thankfully, no one was injured, officials said.

This investigation is still ongoing.

