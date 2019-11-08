HOUSTON — Three people were killed in an overnight crash off the SW Freeway, according to Houston police.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a black Tahoe hit a silver pickup truck on the feeder road at Bellerive.

The Tahoe rolled over multiple times, ejecting two passengers. A third passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

The two passengers who were ejected were taken to the hospital where they later died, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash and he showed no signs of intoxication.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It's unclear right now if the driver of the Tahoe was intoxicated.

It's also unclear who was at fault.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.