HOUSTON — Three juveniles were arrested and a fourth remains on the run after a chase with a stolen van ended in a crash early Wednesday morning.

This started just after 4 a.m. when officers spotted a van that matched the description of a vehicle taken during a carjacking on Tuesday. This was in the area of Goodson Drive near Airline.

Houston police said they conducted a traffic stop near Spears and Antoine. While the officers detained the driver of the van, the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off.

During the pursuit, two passengers fled from the vehicle and were later detained.

The suspect driver then crashed the van into a fence at 15700 block of Blue Ash Drive. That suspect ran from the scene and remains at large.

Police said they recovered stolen items and cash from inside the van.

