3 injured, 2 killed in 4 separate overnight shootings across Houston

No suspects have been arrested in any of the shootings.

HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police Saturday.

At least three people were injured and two people were killed in four separate shootings across Houston.

Driver shot in head on Bissonnet crashes into AutoZone

Two people were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on Bissonnet in southwest Houston.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the Bissonnet and Boone Road intersection.

Police said four young men, all who appeared to be in their 20s, were driving along Bissonnet when a black vehicle pulled up alongside them. Words were exchanged and the people inside the black vehicle started shooting pistol rounds into the young men's car, police said.

One of the guys in the car was shot several times, so this caused the driver to speed off, police said. The driver was then shot in the head and lost consciousness. Police said the victim's car went across a median then through a parking lot before crashing into a nearby AutoZone.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at the 11000 block of Bissonnet. Two males were shot and both transported to the hospital. There are no suspects in custody.



CC50 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 2, 2021

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. The passenger is expected to survive, but police said the driver is in critical condition.

The other two people in the car were not injured, but police said they are shaken up

They are currently no suspects in custody. Police did not say if they have any details on the suspects' vehicle but confirmed they are looking through surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call police.

Woman shot in Greater Fifth Ward

A woman was shot at least twice in the Greater Fifth Ward area overnight Saturday.

Houston police believe this shooting is a result of family violence. Police were called to the 2100 block of West Street where they found the woman shot but said the shooting didn't happen there. Police believe she was driven to this location after she was possibly shot in a vehicle.

A person of interest has been detained.

This scene is still under investigation.

Man killed after confrontation inside park in Edgebrook area

A man is dead after police said he got in a confrontation at a park with two other men.

This happened in the Edgebrook area, at the Freeway Manor Park on Bronson Street.

Police said the man and a woman were at the park and the two got into some sort of altercation with two men in a black truck. The man and woman tried driving away and someone from inside the truck starting shooting at them.

The man was shot but was able to drive to the 9100 block of Clearwood where they called 911.

Clear Lake Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting at 9100 Clearwood where one male has been confirmed deceased. There are no suspects in custody at this time.



CC50 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 2, 2021

EMS took the man to the hospital where he later died. The woman was not injured.

Police do not have any information on the two men in the black truck but are hoping anyone who may have seen something will call homicide investigators at 713-222-8477.

Man dies after being shot at gas station on Old Spanish Trail

Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a gas station on Old Spanish Trail.

This happened at about 10:45 p.m. Friday near Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny.

Police said the man, who is in his early 20s, drove to a gas station and approached a vehicle. Gunshots broke out from that vehicle and the man was hit.

Police said he got into someone's car who drove him to the hospital where he later died.

Police are not sure who pulled the trigger. They said several people were at the gas station at the time the shooting happened. One person has been detained.