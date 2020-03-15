HOUSTON — Three people were injured overnight Sunday in a suspected drunk driving crash on the Katy Freeway (I-10) feeder near Highway 99.

Houston police said a female driver was traveling eastbound on the feeder when she attempted to make a last minute lane change to enter the freeway.

She lost control of her vehicle, striking the safety barrels on the side of the freeway.

The two passengers in her vehicle were taken to Ben Taub with serious injuries.

The female driver, who is being investigated for DWI, was taken to Memorial Hermann. At last check, she was listed as stable.

Police said speed was definitely a factor in this crash, and if it weren't for the safety barrels, this crash would have been fatal.

