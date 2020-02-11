Three men injured in shooting at nightclub in north Houston, police say

Houston police said several people pulled guns during the incident early Saturday at a nightclub along the North Freeway near West Road.

HOUSTON — A scuffle outside a nightclub in north Houston turned into several people drawing guns and three people injured over the weekend, according to police.

It happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 10200 block of North Freeway service road near West Road.

Investigators said a verbal argument broke out between multiple people. It escalated when someone pulled out a pistol and started firing at one of the victims. That's when a fight started over the gun.

During the struggle, police said a second shot was fired. Investigators said the suspects started to run away, and that's when several other people started shooting outside the club.

When officers arrived, police said three men — ages 19, 25 and 27 — were found with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital.

It's unclear whether all the victims were involved in the original altercation. The shooting is still under investigation and police have yet to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.