HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three young children were removed from a vehicle of a suspected drunken driver over the weekend.

Michael Laracuente, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Deputies say that on Sunday they responded just after 3 a.m. to the 19700 block of State Highway 249 in reference to a suspected drunk driver. An off-duty officer observed the suspect driver run two red lights, turn onto oncoming traffic and fail to maintain a single lane.

The deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Laracuente, had three child passengers, ages 6, 7 and 8.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

Deputies say he displayed several signs of intoxication. Child Protective Services were contacted and were advised the situation.

The children were released to their mother who arrived at the scene, deputies said.

Laracuente was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $3,000.

